Atb Cap Markets Raises Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

