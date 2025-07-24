Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,005,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,082 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $85.01 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

