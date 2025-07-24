Arlington Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:D traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 572,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

