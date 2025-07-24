Q3 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Boosted by Zacks Research

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

XOM opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

