The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.01. The stock had a trading volume of 387,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.10. The company has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.