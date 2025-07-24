Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 199 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,586. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.