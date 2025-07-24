Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.1% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 237,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.02. 1,972,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,166,393. The company has a market capitalization of $679.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

