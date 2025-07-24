RTX (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11, Zacks reports. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-5.950 EPS.

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

RTX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.96. 759,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX has a 12 month low of $109.45 and a 12 month high of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.07.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RTX stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.