Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ROP opened at $563.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.88.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

