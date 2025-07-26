Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $151.90 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.22. The firm has a market cap of $371.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

