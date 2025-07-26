Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 83,428 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DZ Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

