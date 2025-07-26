Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 16,709 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

