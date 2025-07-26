Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,582,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,236.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,071.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

