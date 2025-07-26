DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys Shares of 164,000 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 164,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 71,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9%

BABA stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Arete lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.