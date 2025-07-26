Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 8,013 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $3,955,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $495.86 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

