Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $227.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.63 and its 200 day moving average is $215.26. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.73.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.