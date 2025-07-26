Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.76. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $118.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

