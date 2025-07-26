Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 35,728 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,728 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8%

MNST stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.