Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.78. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

