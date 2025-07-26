Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $259.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.81. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $181.81 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

