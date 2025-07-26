Phoenix Financial Ltd. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $467.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.70. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,286,004.27. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,820 shares of company stock valued at $113,297,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

