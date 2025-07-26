Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – July 23rd

Alphabet, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and health-related industries—ranging from pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and insurers. They give investors exposure to the healthcare sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as regulatory approvals, demographic trends, technological innovation, and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.29. 25,158,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,292,724. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $48.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.22. 5,801,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,617. The company has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $6.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,497,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,388,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02.

