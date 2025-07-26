Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,318,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,454.26.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,632.27 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,546.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5,048.68. The company has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

