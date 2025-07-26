GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 3,859 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after buying an additional 340,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,984,000 after buying an additional 1,014,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $142.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.95. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

