USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,500 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,686,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,622 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,950.42. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citizens Jmp cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

