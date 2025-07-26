Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 6,972 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,729,000 after buying an additional 142,784 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 64,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,172,000 after buying an additional 94,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $117.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,917,995.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,477.06. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $2,392,872.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,970.79. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,592 shares of company stock worth $18,071,616. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

