CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $57,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 427,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,484,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,820 shares of company stock valued at $113,297,985. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CRWD opened at $467.92 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.70.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.