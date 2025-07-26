Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,800 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 202,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 166,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 65,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $112.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

