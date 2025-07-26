Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.