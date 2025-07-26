Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 124,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

