Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after buying an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after buying an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,062,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,819,000 after acquiring an additional 288,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

