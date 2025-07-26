Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $103.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

