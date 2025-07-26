The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. The Hartford Insurance Group accounts for about 1.3% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 735,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,021,000 after acquiring an additional 519,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,271,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HIG opened at $123.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

