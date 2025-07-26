Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $517.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.