Best Waste Management Stocks To Consider – July 23rd

Halliburton, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Cemex, and Fluor are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process and dispose of municipal, industrial or hazardous waste. They provide essential, often contract-based services—like recycling, landfill operation and environmental remediation—that generate relatively stable cash flows. Investors are attracted to this sector for its defensive characteristics, recurring revenue and growing regulatory emphasis on waste reduction and sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 9,732,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,655,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE WM traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $228.26. 765,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,649. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.73. The company has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.88. 392,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,175. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.33. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $359.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,505. Cemex has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,489. Fluor has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

