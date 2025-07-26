AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,626 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 33.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.1%

PCAR stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

