Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637,836 shares during the period. Laureate Education comprises 3.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 3.38% of Laureate Education worth $104,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,875.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. Laureate Education has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

