Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,510 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $378,312,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,461 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

NASDAQ ON opened at $56.92 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

