Nvwm LLC Acquires 5,075 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,055.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

