Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) & Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Critical Review

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $7.22 million 78.75 -$89.30 million ($0.34) -7.79 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.54 billion 1.15 -$1.64 billion ($1.15) -14.38

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 6 2 3.25

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 208.18%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,201.08% -104.93% -50.09% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -7.74% 45.44% 6.95%

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin’s lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

