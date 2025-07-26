Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 62,975 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Haemonetics worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,800,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,118,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 202,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 966,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,118 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HAE opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $94.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

