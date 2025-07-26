QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

