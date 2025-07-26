The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 76,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,551,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $785.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $728.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $657.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.58. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $729.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.