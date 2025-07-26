iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWM opened at $224.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

