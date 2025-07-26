First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

