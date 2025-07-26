Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,900 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.24% of Ingredion worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.85 and a 12-month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

