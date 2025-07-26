OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 3.89% of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 633,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 80,777 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

OASC opened at $26.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and a P/E ratio of 17.24. OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (OASC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in 200 small-cap companies in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, value-based screening process. OASC was launched on Jun 13, 2024 and is issued by Oneascent.

