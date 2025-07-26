Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,163.04. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $116.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.43 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.