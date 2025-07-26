Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 160.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 894.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 777.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4,116.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 25th.

LSI Industries Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $18.83 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $563.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

