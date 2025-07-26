First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,102 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.